Early Morning Fire Destroys Rural Sabin Building

The structure was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene

SABIN, MINN. (KFGO) – Fire destroyed an outbuilding at a rural home about 6 miles southeast of Sabin.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. Monday.

The structure was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The building, which was once a farm shed, had been remodeled into a “man cave” according to a Clay County Deputy Sheriff who spoke with KFGO News.

The Sabin Fire Department was assisted by Barnesville firefighters.

The cause is not determined.

No other buildings on the property were lost or damaged.