Rick Berg Unanimously Elected To Full Term As North Dakota GOP Chairman

He was first elected party chairman in 2018 to fill out the term of Kelly Armstrong

BISMARCK, ND — Former U.S. Congressman Rick Berg of Fargo has been elected to his first full term as chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party.

Members of the party’s state committee unanimously backed Berg at their meeting in Bismarck on Saturday.

He was first elected party chairman in 2018 to fill out the term of Kelly Armstrong, who stepped down to run for Congress.

Berg was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 when he defeated Democrat Earl Pomeroy.

He ran for the U.S. Senate in 2012 but lost to Democrat Heidi Heitkamp.