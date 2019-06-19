Memorial Cruise For Downtown Shooting Victim

Friends gathered to remember a beloved fixture of the downtown food truck scene.

Friends of the Fargo food truck owner who was killed near downtown are honoring his memory with a cruise.

A group gathered last Friday night in front of Kmart on University Drive for a memorial cruise in honor of Jason Halvorson.

A friend says he was part of the car community.

Halvorson was also well-known to food truck aficionados in the metro area, and had been featured several times in KVRR news stories about his work in the community.

The vehicles took off and drove to Taco Bell on 19th Avenue.

In a Facebook post, one friend wrote, “As he would say, “Rally the troops, let’s roll.”

Halvorson was shot in the early morning hours of June 7th and was found near his Texas Q BBQ food truck.

Two men have been charged in his death.