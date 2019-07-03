Woman Thrown From Vehicle In Crash On I-94 Near Mapleton

MAPLETON, ND — Two people are in the hospital after a one vehicle rollover on I-94 at Mapleton, North Dakota.

The crash happened around 11:40 Wednesday morning.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Katrina Cichon of Fargo swerved toward the median, overcorrected and lost control.

The vehicle rolled and she was thrown.

A 7-year-old passenger remained inside the vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger were transported to Sanford Hospital for their injuries and are in stable condition.

Eastbound I-94 traffic was diverted at the Mapleton exit for approximately 45 minutes during the initial response.