Woman Thrown From Vehicle In Crash On I-94 Near Mapleton
MAPLETON, ND — Two people are in the hospital after a one vehicle rollover on I-94 at Mapleton, North Dakota.
The crash happened around 11:40 Wednesday morning.
North Dakota Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Katrina Cichon of Fargo swerved toward the median, overcorrected and lost control.
The vehicle rolled and she was thrown.
A 7-year-old passenger remained inside the vehicle.
Both the driver and the passenger were transported to Sanford Hospital for their injuries and are in stable condition.
Eastbound I-94 traffic was diverted at the Mapleton exit for approximately 45 minutes during the initial response.