Fire Destroys Garage, Damages Home in West Fargo

The cause is still being investigated

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A fire in West Fargo destroyed a garage and caused lots of damage on a house and second garage.

Firefighters were called to the 2100 block of Fourth Avenue East just after 11 a.m.

The blaze started in a garage before spreading to two other structures.

No was hurt in the fire, and the cause is still being investigated.

It took thirty firefighters to put the fire out, and units from the Fargo Fire Department also helped out.

“They ended up getting into the house behind pretty heavily, so that’s heavily damaged, the garage is a loss, the house is probably going to be a loss, the garage to the southeast, we were able to stop that fire from getting in there, and everything to the north is good,” West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.

One family is without a home now, and the Red Cross and Salvation Army are helping out.