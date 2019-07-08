High Risk Sex Offender Moves To Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND — Police are notifying the public in Grand Forks that a high risk sex offender has moved into town from Bismarck.

39-year-old Jeremiah Mihulka is living at 802 ½ 5th Street North.

He has a conviction for Gross Sexual Imposition in 2001 and a Corrupt/ Solicitation of a Minor in 1998.

Mihulka will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Of the 111 offenders registered with the Grand Forks Police Department, 11 are considered high risk.