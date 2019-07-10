LIVE: Peyton Manning Comes to Fargo

There are still tickets left (for now).

It’s the story that’s been making sports fans around the region hyperventilate for an entire week now.

NFL legend Peyton Manning is on his way to Fargo to give the Chamber’s 10th Annual Voices of Vision address, and it’s all but guaranteed to be standing-room only.

Manning retired from the NFL a few years ago and he’s been spending his time since then involved in a variety of philanthropic and business ventures.

It’s been a long, intense process to get him here to Fargo, said the Chamber’s Craig Whitney.

“It’s not just for the football fans,” said Whitney. “He’ll also be talking about how you build a team to be great.”

It’s a presentation that’s centered on great leadership skills, dealing with and thriving in the face of change and adversity, and motivating and inspiring other people around you.

Not many people probably realize it, given that the five-time MVP is widely considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but Manning doesn’t consider himself to be a great athlete, Whitney said.

“But there are the statistics to prove it,” Whitney said.

Voices of Vision:

F/M/WF Chamber

Tuesday, November 5th

Scheels Health Athletic Complex

https://www.fmwfchamber.com/voices-of-vision