Man Released From Clay County Jail Returned Two Hours Later On Murder Warrant

MOORHEAD, MN — It didn’t take long for a newly-released Clay County jail inmate to find himself back in custody.

31-year-old Antonio Johnson was released around 1:30 p.m. after being held for disturbing the peace and obstruction.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says about a half hour later, an arrest warrant was issued in Ramsey County where Johnson is wanted for second-degree murder.

Moorhead police quickly located Johnson and brought him back to jail, less than two hours after his release.