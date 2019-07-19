LIVE: Behind the Scenes at the Fargo Airsho

Rain or shine, they've got something spectacular for everyone.

The countdown to one of Fargo’s most eagerly-anticipated events is on, and rain or shine, the show will go on.

Organizers are working right now to make ready the airfield for the 2019 Airsho, featuring incredible acts, amazing flying machines, and some of the best pilots in the country, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

KVRR Morning Show anchor Emily Welker took a break from the anchor desk to check out some of the most unusual aircraft in the show live at the Fargo air museum and its hangars, with about 24 hours to go until the big event.

One of them is a plane you won’t see anywhere else in the world.

And best of all, it’s the invention of UND-trained pilot Jeff Bourbon, who’s back in his old hometown to show us the thing really does fly — in spite of all the folks who said it couldn’t be done.

You can see it yourself in action this weekend in North Fargo.

https://www.fargoairsho.com/