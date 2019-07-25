PET CONNECTION: Meet Frankie

The Teenage Macaw Is Looking For A Family To Call His Own

Frankie is a smart cookie who needs a family to show him some love this morning.

He can use some good fortune.

He was one of the birds that C.A.A.R.E. rescued from a life of neglect.

He’s doing well after the rescue and is ready to find a home.

Frankie is a Blue and Gold Macaw, about 17 or 18 years old.

They live around 50-60 years, so Frankie can be a companion for decades.

He’s a clever bird. He loves to undo nuts and bolts and play with puzzles.

He’s also vocal. He loved to toot his beak and say “Hello”.

He does pluck his feathers, but the hope is that his new diet will put and end to that.

He has a fun personality despite the hardship he’s faces.

And he could be your new companion.

Find out more about Frankie and other birds available by clicking here.

If you want to know more about the other birds C.A.A.R.E. rescued, watch that edition of Pet Connection here.