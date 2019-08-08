PET CONNECTION: Meet Juliet

A Kitty Looking For Her Romeo

It’s International Cat Day! There’s no better time to meet Juliet, the adorable kitty looking for her Romeo.

She’s a four-year-old cat with a laid back attitude.

She’d love someone to just love and nuzzle up to.

Juliet would go great in a family with kids.

She gets along well with other cats that aren’t too rambunctious.

She has been with the great people at Homeward Animal Shelter for about a week, but she’ll probably get scooped up sooner rather than later.

If you want to give Juliet a chance before she’s scooped up, click here.

If a dog is more your speed, Bones the Pit Bull Terrier is still available after we featured him last year.

He’s a survivor, battling back against two different forms of cancer.

Click here to find out more about him.