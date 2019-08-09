Fire Damages Restaurant in Battle Lake

Battle Lake Fire Assistant Chief Dan Christianson said the cause of the fire is unknown.

Battle Lake, MN–Stella’s Bistro & Wine Bar in Battle Lake has been temporarily closed due to a fire.

The Battle Lake Fire Department responded to a fire at Stella’s Bistro & Wine Bar around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The fire broke out above the hood in the kitchen and started some of the framework on fire, but was otherwise contained to the kitchen area.

Battle Lake Fire Assistant Chief Dan Christianson said the cause of the fire is unknown, but the State Fire Marshall was at the scene conducting an investigation.