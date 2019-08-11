Fargo Authorities Say Man Confesses To Starting Numerous Dumpster Fires Downtown

FARGO, N.D. — Police in Fargo say a man has confessed to setting a number of dumpster fires around the downtown area.

Officers and the Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief were on the lookout for a suspect last night.

They found Carl Thronson near Fire Station 1 and he was taken into custody.

Thronson is being held on a felony count of endangering by fire.

Authorities say there have been at least seven dumpster fires set downtown in the past couple of weeks.