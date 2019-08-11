Fargo Authorities Say Man Confesses To Starting Numerous Dumpster Fires Downtown
FARGO, N.D. — Police in Fargo say a man has confessed to setting a number of dumpster fires around the downtown area.
Officers and the Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief were on the lookout for a suspect last night.
They found Carl Thronson near Fire Station 1 and he was taken into custody.
Thronson is being held on a felony count of endangering by fire.
Authorities say there have been at least seven dumpster fires set downtown in the past couple of weeks.