One Person Taken Into Custody After Alleged Assault Along I-94

CLAY CO., Minn. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an assault that occurred in a vehicle on I-94.

One person was taken into custody and is being held at the Clay County Correctional Center.

The vehicle was impounded at the sheriff’s office.

The agency is releasing very limited details about the incident while deputies investigate.