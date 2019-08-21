LIVE: River Keepers River Paddling Excursion, Aviary Expedition

We're off in search of a long-awaited adventure.

It seems like a long wait every year to get to our beloved summertime here in the Red River Valley region, and this year Mother Nature kept us waiting a bit longer.

The wet weather kept the Red’s water levels higher than usual for a long time this summer.

So time and time again, River Keepers needed to push back their usual excursions until it was safe to head out down the Red again.

Wednesday morning, the time was finally right to go — and the Morning Show’s Emily Welker got to go along for the ride.

You can too.

Join River Keepers’ Christine Holland and FM Audubon’s Matt Mecklenburg Wednesday night at 6 p.m. for a ride down the Red in a kayak or canoe to find some of the region’s most elusive and beautiful avian residents.

They’ll teach you the basics of water and watercraft safety, and take you on a tour of the Red River corridor to spot, identify and learn all about the beautiful birds who call Minnesota and North Dakota’s riverways home.

From great blue herons, to bald eagles, to sandpipers and kingfishers and songbirds galore, it’s a fascinating new way to see our summertime environment before the season ends.

All of River Keepers’ watercraft have already been reserved, but you can still bring your own canoe or kayak and join the excursion.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/808952302784813/

