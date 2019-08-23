LIVE: Island Park Show

It's a place to find things you're sure to want to show off.

The end of summer is a bittersweet time of year, but there’s a way to make it go down a little easier this weekend.

You can find some of the most creative, beautiful and interesting arts, crafts and finds for your family at the Island Park Art Show going on this weekend.

It’s held every summer during one of the final weekends of August in downtown Fargo’s Island Park.

While they like to showcase local vendors, there are artists who come from all over the nation to participate.

The ten thousand or so visitors who attend each year make for a crowded event, so plan to wear comfortable shoes.

Chances are you’ll also want to bring your wallet.

It’s one of the few juried art fairs of the year, said the Fargo Park District’s Katie McCormick.

She and vendor Nels Hunstad, whose “Lost in Fargo” products are new to the show this year, joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio to talk about what makes the show special and different from the other ones you’ve seen this year.

https://www.fargoparks.com/events/island-park-show.html