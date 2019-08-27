Man Assaulted with Knife in South Moorhead

Moorhead, M.N.–Moorhead police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a man with a knife Monday night.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of 18 1/2 Street South for a report of a male that had received a cut to his face during an incident at approximately 10:07 p.m. Officers located the victim and transported him to Essentia Health.

During the investigation, officers learned the suspect and victim were acquaintances and the victim had been staying with the suspect.

Officers searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him.