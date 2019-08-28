President Trump Nominates Daniel Traynor For U.S. District Judge Seat

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has nominated Daniel Traynor to become a U.S. District Judge for North Dakota.

Traynor would fill the seat of Judge Daniel Hovland in Bismarck.

Hovland announced in December that he would enter into semi-retirement since being on the bench since 2002.

Traynor is a shareholder at the Traynor Law Firm in Devils Lake.

He is also a member of the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education.

Traynor graduted from UND.