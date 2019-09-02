LIVE: Deadly Labor Day Weekend for Drivers

Don't be the next victim of a Labor Day crash.

This long labor day weekend is already a deadly one for North Dakota drivers.

Three people have died so far this holiday weekend in crashes across the state, and the rush to get home before work starts Tuesday morning is not yet over.

Troopers say it’s too early to attribute a common cause to the string of fatalities.

However, there are some things you can do to make it home in one piece.

They include paying special attention in construction zones, slowing down as you approach the Fargo metro area where speed limits are reduced on the interstate, and being aware of traffic backups in town.

NDHP Sergeant Bob Arman joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio to talk about a difficult weekend on the roads for troopers responding to crashes, and what other things you can do to make sure you’re not in one of them.