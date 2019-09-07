Kids Get Active In Inter Gym Competition

Kids put there skills to the test in obstacle run.

FARGO, N.D. –Kids are putting their skills to the test in an obstacle course like this wall run…….. And it’s not as easy as it looks.

The goal is all about getting kids active.

“With screen time nowadays anything that can get anyone out of the house active in a basically an extreme gym. Ya gotta take that,” Manager of Conquer Ninja Gyms Emma Peterson Says.

They’re also learning some great lessons along the way.

“Teaching them how to fall down, get up learning how to fail, get grit resilience, persistence it’s awesome,” Says Peterson.

There were challenging parts for some kids.

“The zipline and the spider jump,” says course runner Bo.

Organizers say they love that everyone was able to have a great time and can’t wait for the next competition.