LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Harrington

Want a kiss from a handsome young fellow? Harrington's your guy.

He may be only 12 weeks old, but handsome little Harrington already has his charm game down pat.

The black domestic shorthair kitten came in to Homeward Animal Shelter from the local pound, and he’s hardly stopped purring since then.

Harrington gets along with everybody, old friend or stranger.

Homeward Animal Shelter’s Heather Klefstad accompanied him on his visit to the KVRR Morning Show to talk live in studio with Emily Welker about what it’s like to adopt a new kitten and how to make them comfortable in your home.

Harrington is about as easy-going as any new kitten can be, but even then, young animals do need supervision and a safe environment.

For example, in between giving out kisses and purrs, Harrington also decided he liked Emily’s coffee — not a great addition to a little one’s diet.

If you’d like to share your (safe) treats, cuddles and smooches with a sweetheart like Harrington, check out his profile, at this link.

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-cats/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=14838537&petIndex_0=68