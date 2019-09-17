LIVE: Tip a Cop for Special Olympics

Tip your server. Or he's coming for you.

Here’s a hot tip for anyone who’s planning to eat out Tuesday and Wednesday: make sure you tip your server.

Or he or she is coming for you — and they’re armed.

All kidding aside, this might be one of your best chances this year to make a difference in our community.

For the thirteenth year in a row, law enforcement officers from the West Fargo Police department, the Fargo police, Cass County, and agencies all through the state of North Dakota will host guests at area Applebee’s to raise awareness and tip money for Special Olympics.

And if you think that thirteen years is evidence of long-standing commitment to a cause, just check out the athletes of Special Olympics.

Jenni Hummel has been competing in local Special Olympics events for the past 25 years, and she joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio with West Fargo Police Chief Heath Janke to talk about what it is that keeps her and him coming back year after year — plus the surprising reason you can gain benefits from Special Olympics, too.