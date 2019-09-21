11th Annual F-M LGBT Film Festival Wraps Up

19 films were shown

FARGO, N.D. — The F–M LGBT Film Festival wraps up tonight after a successful run.

The 11th annual event included 19 films over four days.

Some films were from around the world, and several filmmakers also made appearances.

Organizers say the goal is to celebrate the lived experience of the LGBT community and for everyone to be a part of that celebration.

“We’ve had a lot of laughter at the comedies, and a lot of tension during our suspense thrillers, some really introspective type of films that really sparked some really good conversations outside the theater afterwards,” Sean Coffman, co-director of the festival, said.

About 50 people were in attendance each night.