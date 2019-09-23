LIVE: Roers Keller Williams Chili Feed for United Way of Cass Clay

Food for the soul, as well as the tummy.

It’s been a decade since Roers Keller Williams’ Chili Feed started warming tummies as well as hearts and souls across the region with 3 crockpots and a cause in mind.

Today, the chili feed’s estimated to be the largest of its kind in the Fargo metro area.

This year, they’re expecting about a thousand people to show up with donations in hand and empty stomachs rumbling, ready to sample fifty different kinds of chili from cooks willing to lend a hand to the United Way of Cass Clay.

United Way’s Kristina Hein-Landin joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to talk about her hottest picks for chili and for desserts on offer at the big fundraiser, as well as the people who benefit from the work United Way does to erase poverty and ease hunger throughout the Red River Valley.