LIVE: Applying for Financial Aid

Getting into college isn't the only challenge.

College kids have already started the semester, but even if your kids are years away, there’s something coming up on the calendar you won’t want to miss.

FAFSA — or federal student aid — open up its application process on October first.

And because it’s first-come, first-served, the time is right for parents and students to start filling out their applications now, said college financial advisor Ryan Keel.

The process can be a complicated one, so Keel sat down for a live in-studio interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about what to expect, what kind of information you need to have handy before you start applying, and how you can maximize your chances of getting the aid you need to send your student through school.