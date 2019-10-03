Iconic Homer Hanky Returns So Fans Can Cheer On Minnesota Twins

A Homer Hanky will be distributed to every fan who walks through the gates

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins’ playoff baseball is returning to Minneapolis next week on Monday night, which means so is the iconic Homer Hanky.

In an ode to the power-hitting “Bomba Squad” Twins of 2019, the new red towels read “Bomba SZN.”

While the Hankies of previous postseasons were always white, Major League Baseball changed its rules to no longer allow white rally towels.

A Homer Hanky will be distributed to every fan who walks through the gates.

You can buy them at the Majestic Twins Clubhouse Store and at CUB Foods locations throughout the state or online at startribune.com/Homer Hanky.

Which as of Thursday morning, were already on back-order.