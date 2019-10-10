LIVE: October Fright Nights

A revival of some of the creepiest classics of film history, all month long on the big screen.

If you’re a fan of Halloween — or of “Halloween,” the iconic 70s slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis in her first starring role — you know what a great scary movie can do for your overall Halloween holiday experience.

This month, you can not only revisit the classics — you can see some of the greatest scary movies of all time on the big screen.

West Acres is showing some of the most iconic scary movies of all time all October long.

They did it last year, and it was such a hit, they decided to double the number of movies and shows they’re offering.

Whether you want to frighten yourself away from family beach vacations forever with a life-size”Jaws,” bug yourself with a big-screen “Beetlejuice,” or stick to baths over showers after your screening of “Psycho,” there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Marcus Theaters’ Tristan Ross sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker for a Ghoul Morning chat about the greatest scary movies of all time.

https://www.marcustheatres.com/marcus-specials/marcus-film-series/october-horror-series-