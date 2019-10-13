Drekker Puts On Third Annual Fall Crafts Market

34 vendors were at the brewery

FARGO, N.D. — While the local weather may not have been something to celebrate this weekend, local creations are.

“We have over 34 makers that have set up shop. They have a huge variety of products that they’ve made from macrame goods to pet treats to hot mustard. They’ve come from Bismarck, the Lakes area and most are from the Fargo–Moorhead area,” said Ashley Morken, one of the craft market’s organizers.

Nicole Gagner is the owner of “Painter Nicole” based out of Bismarck.

A trip to Fargo came with some hesitation.

“We were a little bit nervous about it. Bismarck got 14 inches of snow. So I was worried that we weren’t going to get out of town but once we got on the roads, they really weren’t bad. A little bit of ice but definitely worth it,” Gagner said.

Gagner has been coming to Drekker’s Fall Market for the last three years.

But for her, it’s not about just showing off art.

Instead, it’s about inspiring others to help her make her crafts.

“I like sharing art with people and I like encouraging other people to make art also. That’s why I have the kits that you finish them, you paint them yourself,” Gagner said.

But Gagner’s team effort approach goes well beyond her own work.

She’s now helping out her husband Scott with his mustard, hot sauce and infusion jar business.

“He’s always helped me with my business. He was the guy that did the load in and he balances books for me because numbers aren’t my thing. So there was already that teamwork and now I’m helping him do stuff. I helped him design his labels,” Gagner said.

It turns out working with your spouse only comes with one minor downfall.

“It’s more stuff in the car since it’s two businesses but I wouldn’t want to do it on my own anyways,” Gagner said.

Its stories like Gagner’s that Fall Craft Market organizers say you’ll only hear by shopping local and really getting to know the people who make your favorite items.

“It gives it more meaning to it, there’s more of a story to it and you’re really buying creative, one–of–a–kind things when you come to something like a craft market,” Morken said.

Drekker will hold its holiday market on Sunday, December 15th.