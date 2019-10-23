Moorhead’s Preston Boyd joins Les Miserables tour

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Another former Moorhead High School student is heading back to the big stage in the Big Apple.

Preston Boyd has just finished workshopping The Music Man alongside Oscar nominee Hugh Jackman. He is also joining the national tour of Les Miserables as Inspector Javert.

He joins a growing number of Moorhead High School students who have played roles in Broadway plays in the last 10 years.

“I’m always amazed and never surprised by Preston’s success. We knew he was going to be a super star when he was a ninth grader,” Moorhead High School Director Rebecca Meyer-Larson said.

Preston has seen success on Broadway before starring in plays like Bullets over Broadway, Sunset Boulevard, and Young Frankenstein.