Arizona Man Sentenced For Shooting & Robbery Last Year In Valley City

22-year-old Cornelious Johnson was given 10 years in prison for two counts of attempted murder and one count of robbery

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — A Mesa, Arizona man has been sentenced for a shooting and robbery in Valley City last November.

22-year-old Cornelious Johnson was given 10 years in prison for two counts of attempted murder and one count of robbery.

The sentence was part of a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to all three charges.

The man he shot, Trey Kamstra, continues to make a full recovery.

A second man was not hit.

Johnson fled the state after the crime and was caught last January in Arizona.