Governor Walz tours projects seeking funding in Moorhead

Gov. Walz also visited projects in Detroit Lakes and East Grand Forks

MOORHEAD, Minn.- Governor Walz toured the MSUM campus and 20th/21st Avenue underpass construction to see the firsthand needs of Moorhead.

The tour is part of a two month plan to visit areas of Minnesota seeking funding from the legislature and the governor.

While visiting MSUM, Walz toured Weld Hall and spoke about how dated and inaccessible the building is.

For students, it was important to let the Governor know that these spaces are not just construction projects, but buildings where students are going to be learning and living.

“I think really working on some of these physical facilities help with not only the aesthetic but actually how the learning is happening. So, Weld Hall is a great example of that. How changing the classrooms themselves will make it more adaptive for, especially English students, theater students. Making sure that they have a great learning experience so that students can realize that we have a high quality education to offer here at MSUM,” says William Hagen, Student Body President at MSUM.

At the underpass project, Governor Walz learned of the inconveniences the community faces like delays in getting first responders across the tracks.

“Capital investment may look like building upgrades at Minnesota State Moorhead or the local road projects that don’t benefit from the gas tax or anything that happens in funding that these are projects that are many times dependent on us bonding for them,” says Governor Walz.

“Public Safety is a big deal throughout or community, our neighborhoods and our nation. An investment in our infrastructure and public safety just provides more security for our residents and again makes us a better place to live all around,” says Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd.

Governor Walz says after touring the projects in the Moorhead area, he will make it a top priority to complete more infrastructure in the region.

There are $5.3 billion worth of requests. The governor has until January 15th to propose a bonding bill.