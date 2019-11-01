Police request surveillance video from area near Thursday house fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. – West Fargo Police is looking for pictures and video from homes in the area of a house fire.

It happened around 7:45 Thursday night in the 700 block of 10th Avenue West.

The homeowner put the fire out before first responders arrived.

Anyone with surveillance or doorbell cameras in the area of 13th Avenue West to Main Avenue on both sides of 8th Street West is asked to call police. The department is looking for footage of a male wearing all black or vehicles in the area at the time of the fire.