LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Virginia

She's an international star. So why can't this sweet girl find someone to love?

With a face like that, it’s no wonder she wound up an international sensation.

Virginia is a beautiful, odd-eyed white and tan pit bull who found superstardom after being featured as one of the “one-der” dogs of the Fargo Brewing Company’s beer can campaign.

The collaboration between the local brewer and local rescue 4 Luv of Dog is being shared online far and wide, and it’s been picked up by both CNN and Good Morning America.

We covered it here first, and we’re not surprised it’s so popular.

After all, among all the adorable dogs at 4 Luv who need to be a single pet, Virginia’s pretty face might just be the most photogenic.

In spite of her prettiness and newfound fame, Virginia is something of a star-crossed star.

She was recently surrendered back to the rescue after her new home had a change of circumstances and couldn’t keep her.

So the lonely, lovely dog is staying in her old foster home, hoping for a new love to come into her life.

She’s quiet, sweet, well-behaved and gets along with all people, young and old.

She also does well on a leash including when meeting other dogs.

If you’re the right person to give this lonely star a new space to shine, check out her profile, linked below.

And don’t forget to check out the 4 Luv of Dog Silent Auction this Saturday, November 9th, to help Virginia and all the other wonderful dogs at the rescue to find their way to their forever homes.

http://www.4luvofdog.org/wp/dogs_available