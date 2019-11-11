Kris Kristofferson Surprises Crowd At Downtown Fargo Bar After Concert

Kristofferson stopped by Dempsey's and asked to sing a few songs with 32 Below

FARGO, N.D. — A popular local band got quite a surprise Saturday night when a music legend joined them on stage.

Kris Kristofferson stopped by Dempsey’s in downtown Fargo and asked to sing a few songs with 32 Below.

He performed several songs including his classic “Me & Bobby McGee” and stuck around with his wife for about 45 minutes.

Kristofferson headed to the bar after performing his own show at Fargo Theatre.