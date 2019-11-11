Monday Match: Amy and Jaelyn

Amy and Jaelyn have been matched for three and a half years.

It’s time for our Monday match this morning, highlighting Bigs and Littles paired through Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center.

This week’s match is Amy and Jaelyn.

They have gone to Trollwood Performing Arts School plays, movies, The Red River Zoo, bowling, out for ice cream, and much more.

Jaelyn says the best thing she has ever done with her Big Sister is go sledding.

Big Brothers Big Sisters defends the potential of youth in the Fargo-Moorhead area by matching kids with caring mentors like Amy.

There are currently 88 kids waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister, like you. In just four hours a month, you can help a child realize their biggest possible future.

To volunteer, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.