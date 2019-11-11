Special Veterans Celebration Held At Touchmark at Harwood Groves

The staff set up a wall of memorabilia that many of the veterans had during their service overseas

FARGO, N.D. — Veterans at Touchmark at Harwood Groves were the guest of honor at a special celebration.

In honor of their service, veterans were invited to stand and be recognized by staff, family, and friends at Touchmark.

The staff set up a wall of memorabilia that many of the veterans had during their service overseas.

A presentation by physical trainer Rich Walker, a veteran of the Marine Corps, told them about the life-changing services that exist for them now.

“I love honoring the veterans here today,” said trainer and veteran Rich Walker.

“Especially because they are older vets and there aren’t many of them left around. I think they deserve more recognition then what they’ve gotten.”

Walker’s presentation included a discussion about the importance of the Honor Flight as a way of participating in group therapy.

He also talked about how his therapy dog saved his life after he returned from the first Gulf War.