LIVE: Matilda the Musical at Moorhead High School

Award-winning local theater program meets award-winning Broadway show.

This week, they’re making magic over at Moorhead High School.

The award-winning high school theater program is bringing the Broadway show “Matilda the Musical” to life on stage in Moorhead, and they shared a sneak preview on the Morning Show.

The show is based on the dark, hilarious, and heartwarming children’s book by Roald Dahl, who also wrote “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “James and the Giant Peach.”

In it, the title character is a brilliant, bookish little girl whose parents detest her intelligence and interest in learning.

She meets a kind and loving teacher at school who nurtures her mind and heart, only for both to become the victim of the dreaded Miss Trunchbull, the school’s headmistress, who hates all children.

Matilda, however, isn’t so easily deterred from standing up for herself, her friends, her teacher and her love of books, and soon finds she has special magical powers that make for a very interesting twist in her fate.

The show was a smash Broadway hit, winning both critical and popular acclaim, along with multiple Tony awards.

Two of the show’s stars, along with its choreographer, took a break from last-minute opening night preparations at Moorhead High School to sit down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker for a live in-studio interview and a short performance.

You can watch them bring the beloved show to life starting this weekend — get your tickets at the link below.

https://www.moorheadschools.org/schools/high-schools/moorhead-high-school/activities-arts-athletics/box-Office.aspx