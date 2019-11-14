LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Jewls

If you’re looking to make the season shine a little brighter, not to mention get enough exercise to justify all the turkey and stuffing you’ll be eating. you’re going to want to bring Jewls home for the holidays.

The nine-month old puppy with energy and love to burn came in to the Diamond in the Ruff rescue looking for love and found it in everyone she meets.

She likes to greet people with a hug, and gets along with other dogs, cats, adults and kids alike.

She does like to be the center of attention and needs a lot of playtime and interaction to deal with her high energy levels.

Jewls appears to be a German shorthair pointer/pit bull terrier mix, both of which are high-energy breeds.

A bright dog, Jewls has already started learning commands and kenneling during the day.

If you’re looking for a way to make the holidays shine, put Jewls under your tree this year.

https://www.diamondpetrescue.org/animals/detail?AnimalID=14969281