Savanna’s Act Moves To The Full U.S. Senate For A Vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Savanna’s Act is finally heading to the Senate floor for a vote.

Sen. Kevin Cramer says it was approved by the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

He is urging the full Senate to act on it quickly.

It is named for Savanna Greywind.

The 22-year-old pregnant member of the Spirit Lake Tribe was murdered by a neighbor in Fargo in 2017.

The bill was first introduced by Heidi Heitkamp and it would develop protocols to address missing and murdered Native Americans.

It still needs to be passed by the House.