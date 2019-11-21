LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Clown

He's guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

We don’t think he’s been to clown school. When it comes to charming an audience, Clown the orange tabby is a purely self-taught natural.

The one-year-old came in to Homeward Animal Shelter recently with about 126 feline friends (no word on whether or not they were all riding in the same tiny little car) and joined Homeward’s Heather Klefstad for a live in-studio interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker.

Clown is gentle, well-behaved, affectionate, and loves all kinds of people.

He does not, however, want to share his people with any other cats, dogs, or other pets.

That means if Clown comes into your life, he’ll expect to be a one-man show.

And if you need a cat who prefers to be part of an ensemble cast in your home, there are plenty more to meet at Homeward.

Moreover, if you aren’t ready to commit to adopting especially with the holidays at hand, Homeward is hoping you’ll consider fostering one or more of these fuzzy friends.

If you’re looking to give Clown a chance to make you smile every day, check out his profile, here.

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-cats/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=15003118&petIndex_0=57