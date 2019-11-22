LIVE: Local Ballet Students Join the Moscow Ballet’s Nutcracker

The magical story comes to life with the help of some little dancers from here in the region.

All it takes is hearing a few notes to take a lot of us straight back to our childhoods.

The “Nutcracker” ballet is opening this weekend in the metro, performed by the Moscow Ballet.

And for a few lucky kids in the region – they’ll be part of the worldwide tour this time around.

A handful of students get to dance onstage with the professional dancers.

They auditioned back in September to be part of the company’s production of “The Great Russian Nutcracker.”

Their teachers say it’s a major thrill to join professional dancers on stage for what should be a beautiful show — although it’ll be hard to prepare the students for the spectacle of polished professional dancers, sets, lights, and effects so they’re not distracted during their own performances.

The students of the Camria Ballet Academy and their instructors joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio to talk about what it’s been like to share the stage with trained, professional classical ballerinas.

And they gave us a sneak peek at what their part of the show will be like.

For more information:

https://www.nutcracker.com/