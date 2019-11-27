Fire breaks out at Super Buffet Sushi & Grill in Fargo

The fire started in the kitchen.

FARGO, N.D.- Firefighters were called around 11:15 AM Wednesday to a fire at Super Buffet Sushi and Grill.

It was pretty much out by the time they arrived but they made sure to check the building to protect neighboring businesses.

“In the end, we did not find any fire that had extended anywhere and it’s mostly just smoke removal problem and trying to get the restaurant back up and running again,” says Dane Carley, the Fargo Fire Battalion Chief.

The fire was caused was a deep fryer.

Around 16 employees were in the restaurant at the time of the fire.