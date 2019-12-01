Fargo Man Sends Moorhead Police On A Wild Chase After Crash

Adriel Lewis ran when police arrived at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 17th Street South on Saturday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A 25-year-old Fargo man is arrested in Moorhead for burglary after a crash.

Adriel Lewis ran when police arrived at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 17th Street South on Saturday.

He tried to flag down an unmarked squad car before realizing it was police.

He was caught hiding in the rafters of a garage and officers had to use a can of pepper spray to get him down.

Lewis was arrested for burglary, fleeing on foot, leaving the scene of a crash and obstructing the legal process.