Several Area Restaurants Open On Christmas

If you want to enjoy your Christmas dinner outside of the house, you're in luck

FARGO, N.D. & Moorhead, Minn. — Several restaurants across Fargo-Moorhead will be open for the Christmas holiday.

Some, including The Gallery Restaurant, Level 2 Eats & Drinks and Marlin’s Family Restaurant in Fargo are serving traditional Christmas dinners.

Urban 42 at the Delta by Marriott Fargo will also be open.

The kitchen and bar is sticking with its normal menu for the holiday.

“It just feels great, you know, that everyone come out and enjoy. Some people aren’t in town because they have family, but because they’re here on business. So they can feel good to come in and sit down with us and have a family away from home,” says Urban 42 assistant general manager Lennis McDowell.

Some bars, including Buffalo Wild Wings, Legends, and J.C Chumley’s in Moorhead will be open on the evening of Christmas Day.