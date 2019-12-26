Fire finally extinguished at Drake Hotel in Minneapolis

The fire at the Francis Drake Hotel in Minneapolis that started Christmas Day was finally extinguished Thursday afternoon.

One of the main concerns now is with the structure. The walls are not structurally sound since the roof collapsed, so roads in the area remain blocked off.

The building will need to be torn down possibly as early as Thursday or sometime in the next few days or the next few days.

No one, not even fire investigators, will be allowed back in the building, so they will be heavily dependent on doing interviews with residents and witnesses.

The Drake Hotel is a designated overflow shelter in Hennepin County for families experiencing homelessness. The fire left 240 people, including 100 children, with nowhere to go.

A resident of the hotel told FOX 9 many people stayed overnight at a church not far from the scene. The American Red Cross was there all night providing food and cots. She said she believes the displaced residents are supposed to be getting set up with long-term housing Thursday.

If you want to help the victims of the Drake Hotel fire, the Minneapolis Foundation has set up the Minnesota Helps Fund to support the immediate and long-term needs of those impacted. To donate, text DRAKEFIRE to 243725.

The Red Cross is also accepting financial donations to help the fire victims. Donations can be made online, over the phone by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or mailed to the American Red Cross Minnesota Region at 1201 West River Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55454.