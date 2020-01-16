LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Spruce

Spruce up your karma by adopting a kitten who could use a little love.

At less than six months old, Spruce the kitten is already quite a survivor.

Dumped on the street to fend for himself and his two brothers at just 8 weeks old, the litter of kittens came in to Diamond in the Ruff pet rescue in rough shape.

While they were struggling to survive, they’d been exposed to a series of different illnesses.

It took a long time to sort them out, but eventually, rescue workers patched the kittens up and got them healthy again.

One brother was adopted, and then another.

Only little orange Spruce was left behind.

At five and a half months old, he’s not letting his loneliness stop him from seeking out love.

He loves other cats and he really loves people.

Calm, gentle, and fond of cuddling, he’s one of the best-natured and most relaxed kittens we’ve ever had on the Morning Show.

Rescue worker Ryan Keel came in with Spruce to visit live in-studio with Emily Welker to share some best practices in how to choose a cat with a great personality, and some best practices in introducing them to all the members of your family.

If you think you might be the person to give Spruce the chance at the cuddles and care he deserves in a forever home, check out his profile, here.

https://www.diamondpetrescue.org/animals/browse