LIVE: PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” at the Fargodome

Shake a leg, wag your tail, and join in the fun in this live stage show with the heroic pups!

If you’re looking for a purely pawsitive way to keep your kids entertained through this rough winter weather weekend we’re in for, it might be time to head to the Fargodome.

The Morning Show’s Emily Welker headed to North Fargo for a sneak preview of the live stage show of one of the most paw-pular kids’ shows of all time, the Nickelodeon smash hit, “PAW Patrol.”

This weekend’s show is an interactive, singing, dancing stage spectacle that’s great for the preschool age set.

The show features a group of puppy emergency workers who race to the rescue of people in their hometown.

It combines a positive community service and citizenship message with a great way to introduce little ones to live theater.

The show’s cast members took a break from their busy last-minute preps to share a quick dance lesson with Emily, and you can follow along.

It’ll get you up to speed and ready to shake a leg and wag your tail with the cast of PAW Patrol at the Dome this weekend.

For more information:

http://fargodome.com/event-page-new?e_id=191