Fargo Fire Dealing with Smoke at Elim Care and Rehab Center

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Elim Care and Rehab Center at 3534 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58104.

Reports from the scene are there is black smoke after flames were visible coming from the building.

Traffic is being controlled by Fargo Police. You’re advised to stay away from the area.

If families want to pick someone up from Elim, they can call 701-371-5698 or 218-443-4265.

Eagles Elementary is nearby. Families looking to pickup children can arrive at the school on 35th Avenue South. Police will direct those going to the elementary.

There's a KVRR crew on the scene and we will update this story online and on KVRR Local News at 6:00.