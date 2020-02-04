Two Arrested After Shots Fired & Short Chase In Mahnomen County

Law Enforcement found a home and vehicles were hit, but no one was hurt

MAHNOMEN CO., Minn. — Two people are in custody after firing shots and a short chase in Mahnomen County.

Law enforcement responded to the Riverland housing area around 12:30 Tuesday morning on a report of shots fired.

They found a home and vehicles were hit, but no one was hurt.

A suspect’s vehicle was found a short time later which touched off a short chase.

The suspect and another person were taken into custody. Their names have not yet been released.

Law enforcement believes that there is no threat to the public.