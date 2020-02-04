Two Arrested After Shots Fired & Short Chase In Mahnomen County
Law Enforcement found a home and vehicles were hit, but no one was hurt
MAHNOMEN CO., Minn. — Two people are in custody after firing shots and a short chase in Mahnomen County.
Law enforcement responded to the Riverland housing area around 12:30 Tuesday morning on a report of shots fired.
They found a home and vehicles were hit, but no one was hurt.
A suspect’s vehicle was found a short time later which touched off a short chase.
The suspect and another person were taken into custody. Their names have not yet been released.
Law enforcement believes that there is no threat to the public.