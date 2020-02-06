Rob Kupec speaks at Moorhead Lions Club meeting

Our very own Rob Kupec was there to talk about the potential for spring flooding.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Twice a month, they meet to talk about different issues facing the community and invite guest speakers.

The club also discussed their upcoming event on March 29 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in South Moorhead.

They’ll host a ham dinner to raise funds for the Honor Flight.

“Community service is our big foundation of values here and our community here is extremely generous and there’s a growing need,” says Deb Greelis, the President of Moorhead Lions Club.

The club currently has 30 active members, but is always looking for more people to join.